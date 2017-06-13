From favorite foods to first celeb crushes and vacation hot spots, 47 Meters Down co-stars Claire Holt and Mandy Moore dish the dish and get to know each other just a little bit better during a rapid-fire question and answer sesh with E! News.

At beginning of the fun-filled sit-down, Moore asks the Australian, "If a shark bit you, what would you taste like?"

"I would taste like tequila," said Holt. The Originals actress fires back, "If a shark bit you what would you taste like?"

Moore laughs: "Tacos." The two then erupt with laughter and continued to giggle throughout.

The actresses' bond and is pretty clear, which makes sense as the two just played sisters on-screen and are currently doing a promo tour for their upcoming underwater thriller.