For Nicole Kidman, turning 50 is just another opportunity to spend quality time with her loved ones.

E! News caught the actress as she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Beguiled, an upcoming thriller starring Kidman, Kirsten Dunst. Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell, where she revealed her surprisingly low-key plans for her June 20 birthday.

"[I want] to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister," the almost birthday girl gushed. Nicole, of course, is married to country music king Keith Urbanand the longtime couple share two daughters, 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith. Australian journalist Antonia Kidman calls Nicole her big sis, and is even traveling from the land down under to ring in the big day.

Kidman then explained, "I've already been to Australia and saw my mom and it's too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids."