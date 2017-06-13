For Nicole Kidman, turning 50 is just another opportunity to spend quality time with her loved ones.
E! News caught the actress as she walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Beguiled, an upcoming thriller starring Kidman, Kirsten Dunst. Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell, where she revealed her surprisingly low-key plans for her June 20 birthday.
"[I want] to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister," the almost birthday girl gushed. Nicole, of course, is married to country music king Keith Urbanand the longtime couple share two daughters, 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith. Australian journalist Antonia Kidman calls Nicole her big sis, and is even traveling from the land down under to ring in the big day.
Kidman then explained, "I've already been to Australia and saw my mom and it's too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids."
So how exactly will Nicole commemorate the major milestone? She kept most details pretty hush-hush, though it seems the A-lister will most likely spend the day at home with friends, family and a delicious birthday cake.
"That's it for me," the Oscar winner shared. "I don't need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me I am happy."
Moving onto a different celeb who recently shared scenes with Kidman on HBO's Big Little Lies, Demi Moorechatted with E! News at the Rough Night premiere about filming an "awkward" sex scene with Nicole's co-star Zoë Kravitz and Modern Family's Ty Burrell.
Moore told us, "I think we all were a little nervous considering she's also really good friends with all my daughters. That made it a little bit more awkward and I'm friends with her dad and mom." The brunette bombshell said the trio got through it by "focusing on what's funny and what would work. It put the awkwardness to the secondary."
For more from Demi and Nicole, check the rest of our interviews in the videos above! Catch Rough Night when it lands in theaters June 16 and The Beguiled on June 23.