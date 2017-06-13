As she recalled for the magazine, part of keeping her diagnosis hidden meant scheduling surgeries in between high-profile gigs.

"I did my first surgery on a Tuesday because I had Dancing on Monday, and I was doing a sit-down interview on Friday in Green Bay, so I had to take a red-eye on Thursday. And literally an hour before I needed to be in the car, we got the call from my doctor that the margins were not clear and she was recommending a hysterectomy," Andrews remembered.

Instead, she sought the opinion of an oncologist and underwent another surgery. "They had to cut more of my cervix out, and then I went to New York that weekend, and I did the game," Andrews said. "At Dancing with the Stars that Monday, I was in my dressing room when the phone rang and [the doctor] said, ‘You're good. We got it.' I was like, ‘Oh my God,' crying—while trying on a ballroom dress."