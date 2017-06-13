Milo Ventimiglia, TV's No. 1 dad isn't a father in real life, but that doesn't stop him from helping out fans with some fatherly advice—even if it's not asked for.
"People don't necessarily ask for the advice, but I think they'll tell me about things in their life, then we'll start talking and all of a sudden you feel protective of what's happening," Ventimiglia told E! News at the 2017 ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. "And I don't like to give advice, I like to think I lend perspective. I think sometimes people get stuck on one thing in their life and they just need a little bit of a shift."
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Advice? Shifts? Whatever it is he's handing out, we're listening.
This Is Us took the world by storm during its first season to rave reviews and big ratings, but that doesn't have Ventimiglia nervous for season two (and an already ordered season three).
"To be really honest I feel zero pressure on season two. I think we, on the creative end, are approaching it the same way," he told us. "We're just excited to be there. We don't feel any pressure to do anything grand or big, I think it's just continuing to tell stories of these really, really great people."
Viewers know Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson ultimately passes away and they'll find out how in season two, but Ventimiglia thinks viewers should pay more attention to his life and not his death. But how?
"I always tell people focus more on the way the man lived than how he died. I think—look, go back and watch the episodes. Don't just watch them for Jack, watch them for every character and understand, let's say what the adversity is and the challengers are and how they're met with bravery," he said.
This Is Us returns to NBC for season two this fall. Click play on the video up top for more from Ventimiglia.
