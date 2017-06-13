Viewers know Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson ultimately passes away and they'll find out how in season two, but Ventimiglia thinks viewers should pay more attention to his life and not his death. But how?

"I always tell people focus more on the way the man lived than how he died. I think—look, go back and watch the episodes. Don't just watch them for Jack, watch them for every character and understand, let's say what the adversity is and the challengers are and how they're met with bravery," he said.

This Is Us returns to NBC for season two this fall. Click play on the video up top for more from Ventimiglia.

