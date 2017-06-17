"I don't know what to think after being the subject [himself] of opportunistic lawyers, you know, exploitation. Anything can happen in this world," Jim Carrey, who said he had Cosby's albums back in the day but who also knows from being the target of salacious claims, said on The Howard Stern Show last week. "So I don't know what to think about all that. It certainly seems damning. You know, who knows?"

But regardless of which side people came down on, guilty or innocent or somewhere in between, any option was a nauseating prospect because of what Cosby meant to so many people. The Cosby Show is one of the best family sitcoms of all time, it spent five seasons as the No. 1 show on television, and at the center of it all was Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable, TV dad for the ages. Whether you were a fan of his stand-up or not, Cosby was ubiquitous in the 1980s and early '90s.

And there is a camp which thinks that Cosby's failings as a person do not diminish what he achieved creatively or as a celebrity.

Though even if that is technically true, seemingly no academics or celebrities who've talked about the case have ventured to suggest that the two won't be forever linked, or that it won't be up to future generations to process Cosby's impact on the culture for themselves, with all the information that comes with it.

"His legacy is forever going to be tarnished," Larry Wilmore, who when he hosted The Nightly Show was unforgiving of the comedian as the allegations mounted, told the Los Angeles Times while the trial was underway. "It may be one of those things that people compartmentalize. But it will overshadow his career because of the severity and just because of the sheer number of women involved."