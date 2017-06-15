It's North West's birthday today, and at 4-years-old, she's already proven to be way cooler than us...but that has a lot to do with who's helping raise her.

Not only does the fashionable toddler have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to thank for her style and sass, but she also has a wide range of extended family members who each play an important role in her life.

For example, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are all heavily involved in Nori's life. Being as different as they are, they each bring something unique to the table, which makes for some very cool aunts.

Let's take a look at how they each play a different role in the birthday girl's life...