It's North West's birthday today, and at 4-years-old, she's already proven to be way cooler than us...but that has a lot to do with who's helping raise her.
Not only does the fashionable toddler have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to thank for her style and sass, but she also has a wide range of extended family members who each play an important role in her life.
For example, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are all heavily involved in Nori's life. Being as different as they are, they each bring something unique to the table, which makes for some very cool aunts.
Let's take a look at how they each play a different role in the birthday girl's life...
Khloe Kardashian: Her Ride or Die
Not only is Khloe Nori's Godmother, she's also probably the most protective of her aunties. Khloe is known for publicly standing up for her sisters when haters start criticizing them, and we have no doubt in our mind she'd do the same for Nori (though we're not sure who could ever hate on the precious toddler). Moreover, Khloe is constantly spending time with the little one. From doing her makeup to making funny videos to dressing up like a mermaid, the auntie is always there for her niece.
Kourtney Kardashian: Her Second Mama
Since Kourt has three kiddos of her own, she brings that mom-like attitude to her relationship with Nori. When Kim's not around, you can be sure her older sister will step up and help North out with whatever she needs. Case in point: She's always bringing the toddler places with her own children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, even when Kim isn't there. Kourt will hold Nori's hand or carry her, protecting her just like she's her own child.
Kendall Jenner: Her Fashion Mentor
While Kim and Kanye undoubtedly have the biggest impact on Nori's style, Kendall will definitely be that cool aunt who makes everything look good and thus, has an impact on what Nori thinks is cool, too. Not to mention, Nori seems to have already mastered the ability to rock a balance of girly-girl looks with tomboy styles, quite similar to Kendall's fashion sense.
Kylie Jenner: Her Makeup Maven
OK, so maybe Nori isn't old enough to be rocking Kylie's eye shadow palettes and bronzers just yet, but you know when she gets into her teenage years, she'll be looking to the lip-kit queen for any and all makeup advice. After all, she's already asked Ky to tryout her black Dark Knight matte lipstick...and managed to look better wearing it than most adult women.
Add Kris Jenner, Penelope and Dream Kardashian into the mix, and Nori's pretty much got it covered when it comes to the best #GirlSquad ever...and that right there is a birthday gift for a lifetime.