A new and highly emotional trailer for Whitney: Can I Be Me, a documentary about the life of late pop icon Whitney Houston, was released today.

The documentary that is said to be an intimate portrait of Whitney leads into the trailer with a single voice saying: "There will always only be one Whitney Houston, and all you can say is 'drug addict'? Come on. Please."

Behind-the-scenes clips, performance footage and interview excerpts are woven together as people talk about the seven-time Grammy winner.