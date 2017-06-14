"This is huge."

Tyler Henry sent Khloe Kardashian a strong warning on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. On the episode, Khloe sat down with Tyler and he warned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about her "susceptibility" to skin cancer.

"OK this just came through really strongly, skin, I'm seeing skin, I'm referencing to what looks like melanoma," Tyler told Khloe. "I'm getting a reference to three separate situations that I view as being problemed areas. You have a susceptibility on your back and there's a susceptibility on your leg and I need you to keep both in mind. This is huge."

Khloe then told Tyler, "I've had melanoma on my back, but never on my leg, so where else?"

Tyler then explained to Khloe that the third location is in a private area, which Khloe later said she believes is her chest area.