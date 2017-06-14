"This is huge."
Tyler Henry sent Khloe Kardashian a strong warning on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. On the episode, Khloe sat down with Tyler and he warned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about her "susceptibility" to skin cancer.
"OK this just came through really strongly, skin, I'm seeing skin, I'm referencing to what looks like melanoma," Tyler told Khloe. "I'm getting a reference to three separate situations that I view as being problemed areas. You have a susceptibility on your back and there's a susceptibility on your leg and I need you to keep both in mind. This is huge."
Khloe then told Tyler, "I've had melanoma on my back, but never on my leg, so where else?"
Tyler then explained to Khloe that the third location is in a private area, which Khloe later said she believes is her chest area.
"I am susceptible to skin cancer, I've had it twice before but everything's fine and I get checked every three months," Khloe explained. "I actually like thrive off information so I can do something about it."
After talking about health, Tyler then brought up Khloe's past marriage, without naming any names.
"It's just important that he doesn't isolate himself, as I think he may have a tendency to do," Tyler said. "And that's something that we can only control so much of, you can't control someone else's actions, it is not your responsibility. I just hope he stays in the state...need to stay in California."
When talking about her love life, Tyler told Khloe to stay away from someone with an "M" name. And when Khloe asked about her current relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Tyler told her, "So long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we're fine."
After Khloe's reading, she called Kylie Jenner into the room. Kylie had been watching the reading and wanted to get some answers about her own life. When Kylie asked about her love life, Tyler brought up a situation where "someone tries to get with one sister" and then "tries to get with the other." Tyler explained that he didn't like that situation, which the sisters understood.
He then explained to Kylie that there's a certain unhealthy relationship in her life and talked about setting boundaries.
