Diplo is throwing shade Katy Perry's way.

In case you missed it, James Corden appeared as a special guest on Perry's four-day "Witness World Wide" YouTube live stream (in promotion of her new album) during which he proceeded to play a Truth or Dare-like game with the singer.

Corden asked Perry to rank three ex-lovers by how good they are in bed, from worst to best. She ranked Diplo—who she dated for several months in 2014—as the worst followed by Orlando Bloom—her most recent boyfriend who she dated for about 10 months until earlier this year—and finally John Mayer—who she dated for three years until 2015—came out on top (no pun intended) as the best.