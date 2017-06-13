"I think season two will give us a look at a lot of things—a lot of the events that we think we know, we may learn are more complicated than we thought, and Hannah is even more complicated than we saw season one," Yorkey continued, adding that there are also new stories to tell about the characters most affected by Hannah's suicide. "I also think that for those that Hannah left behind, that story is just beginning. Their stories of recovery are just beginning," he said. "Clay [Dylan Minette] and Olivia Baker [Kate Walsh] are two people with the most amount of healing to do, and it was just in its very beginning stages when season one ended. Season two is also about healing and how we go on, because people always say you have to go on but how do we after something like that?"

Season two of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix in 2018, while season one is now streaming.