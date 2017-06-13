Kristen Bell and Ted Danson lied to you. Well, sort of. The stars of The Good Place kept the show's big season one a secret from just about everyone…depending on who you ask.
"I'm a good secret keeper. Ted told everybody. I saw mutual friends who were like, ‘Ted told me about your show. The ending is divine,'" Bell told E! News at The Good Place's FYC event. "Don't trust Ted."
"No, that's not true. See, I may not be able to keep a secret, but she's a liar. She's just an out-and-out liar," Danson said.
However, there is some truth to what Bell said. The twist in question—and this is a major spoiler—was revealed in the season one finale: The Good Place was really The Bad Place (hell) and Danson's Michael was manipulating Eleanor (Bell) and the rest of her dead compatriots. To further sell the show to friends, Danson would let the reveal slip. "I would boast about…to make it more interesting," he said. "I'm terrible."
Bell, on the other hand, didn't even tell husband Dax Shepard, even though he had a critique about the series that would be explained if she had spilled the beans.
Eleanor and Co. found out they were in hell at the end of season one, but then their memory was wiped and the experiment started all over again.
"The mystery is what are we going to do now that we know it's The Bad Place…So you think you're going to see the same thing unfold again, but it unfolds a little differently and you get a lot more Ted Danson, which is I think what we all really want and need," Bell explained.
Along with Danson and Bell, The Good Place also stars William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden.
The Good Place returns to NBC this fall.
