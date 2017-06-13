Kristen Bell and Ted Danson lied to you. Well, sort of. The stars of The Good Place kept the show's big season one a secret from just about everyone…depending on who you ask.

"I'm a good secret keeper. Ted told everybody. I saw mutual friends who were like, ‘Ted told me about your show. The ending is divine,'" Bell told E! News at The Good Place's FYC event. "Don't trust Ted."

"No, that's not true. See, I may not be able to keep a secret, but she's a liar. She's just an out-and-out liar," Danson said.

However, there is some truth to what Bell said. The twist in question—and this is a major spoiler—was revealed in the season one finale: The Good Place was really The Bad Place (hell) and Danson's Michael was manipulating Eleanor (Bell) and the rest of her dead compatriots. To further sell the show to friends, Danson would let the reveal slip. "I would boast about…to make it more interesting," he said. "I'm terrible."