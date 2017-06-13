Celebs like Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid are Bambi Posing all over the place.

They do it poolside, at the beach, on a yacht, mid-music video—literally everywhere. So what does it mean? We asked body language expert and behavior analyst Blanca Cobb to decode the Instagram phenomenon for us, and it's really interesting.

You can gauge, just from scrolling through your own feed, that the position is sexy and seductive with a heavy dose of innocence (Bambi is a young deer, after all), but there's actually a lot more to it.

So without further ado, here's what it really means when you're sat in Bambi Pose.