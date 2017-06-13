If it weren't obvious by now, Justin Bieber doesn't speak Spanish.

Though he sings on the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," the English-speaking singer has never bothered to memorize the lyrics. "I can't do 'Despacito," he said at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, responding to a fan's request. "I don't even know it."

In response to Bieber's denial, a fan pelted a water bottle at him; he managed to dodge the water bottle and kept his cool. "Whoa!" the pop singer said. "Don't throw things at me please." Bieber performed over the weekend, and a video of the offending incident has since gone viral.