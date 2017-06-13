Justin Bieber Pelted With a Water Bottle After Refusing to Sing "Despacito"

by Zach Johnson

If it weren't obvious by now, Justin Bieber doesn't speak Spanish.

Though he sings on the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," the English-speaking singer has never bothered to memorize the lyrics. "I can't do 'Despacito," he said at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, responding to a fan's request. "I don't even know it."

In response to Bieber's denial, a fan pelted a water bottle at him; he managed to dodge the water bottle and kept his cool. "Whoa!" the pop singer said. "Don't throw things at me please." Bieber performed over the weekend, and a video of the offending incident has since gone viral.

Bieber responded much differently than he did in 2013, when he was hit with a water bottle during a concert at the Anhembi Arena in São Paolo, Brazil. The singer's fans remained in the venue for 30 minutes awaiting his return, starting a group sing-a-long of "Baby." Eventually the lights were turned on, the crew packed up all the equipment, and Bieber's disgruntled fans left.

And though "Despacito" has been a big hit for Bieber, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, his refusal to learn the lyrics continues to upset fans. He last tried to sing "Despacito" publicly at 1OAK in New York City May 23. Ad-libbing the lyrics, he sang, "I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / Despacito." After making some random noises, he sang, "I ate a burrito / I just want a burrito."

Fonsi previously defended Bieber, saying the Canadian singer wanted to get the pronunciation right and perform the lyrics as they were originally written, rather than translate them to English. "It says a lot about where Latin music is nowadays and where our culture is. We're breaking barriers down," Fonsi told E! News. "I think that's the biggest win out of all of this."

