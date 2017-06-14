The Handmaid's Tale closed out a stellar first season with a thrilling hour of television. Take a deep breath, because if you watched it like we did, you would've somehow made it through the entire episode without breathing once. Yes, The Handmaid's Tale finale basically defies human nature.

The episode began with a slap to the face—literally. Mrs. Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) gave it to Offred (Elisabeth Moss) for her Jezebel's trips. But thanks to a black market pregnancy test, Mrs. Waterford found out Offred is pregnant. Who's baby is it?

"You think I prayed for this? You think I prayed to bring a baby into this house?" Offred said to Mrs. Waterford. The defiance began.