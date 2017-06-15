Bravo has confirmed to E! News that Kenya Moore is a married woman!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the knot during a secret reception in St. Lucia last weekend in front her closest friends and family members, People magazine reported.

The publication confirms she married a businessman who she met a year ago and began dating a few months later.

"I'm just ecstatic," the reality star told People. "This man is the love of my life, and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."

She's obviously kept her relationship very private over the last year and continues to withhold the identity of her now-husband.

This might be due to avoid situations like the public drama that unraveled between her and her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, last year.