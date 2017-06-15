Alex Martinez/Bravo
Bravo has confirmed to E! News that Kenya Moore is a married woman!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the knot during a secret reception in St. Lucia last weekend in front her closest friends and family members, People magazine reported.
The publication confirms she married a businessman who she met a year ago and began dating a few months later.
"I'm just ecstatic," the reality star told People. "This man is the love of my life, and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."
She's obviously kept her relationship very private over the last year and continues to withhold the identity of her now-husband.
This might be due to avoid situations like the public drama that unraveled between her and her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, last year.
Moore's rocky relationship with Jordan played out during season eight of RHOA before they officially called it quits.
"It's painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed," Kenya shared in her Bravo blog in March after a particularly dramatic confrontation played out on the show. "I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible."
She continued, "I am thankful to have moved on from what seems like a lifetime ago. My circle is completely different now. I do not now or will ever have any communication with him. I do not wish harm on anyone and hope that he can move on with his life and leave me completely alone. I don't. I did. I'm done."
In fact, Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend earlier this year.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the certified trainer was to stay 200 yards away from Moore and have zero contact with her by phone, e-mail or any means of communication.
In the original petition for a protective order, the reality star and her legal team accused Jordan of calling the Bravo star "up to 30 times a day" between September 2016 and February 2017. They also accused him of telling Moore's friend that his ex was going to "get what she deserves."
Tamara Tattles reports the reality star will not be publicizing her new relationship on the show.
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).