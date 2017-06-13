Bachelor in Paradise was set to welcome back a familiar face.

Wells Adams, a cast member during the reality hit's third season last summer, was brought in as the new bartender, E! News can exclusive reveal.

Multiple sources tell us Wells, the Nashville radio DJ who became a fan-favorite during JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, was set to replace Jorge Moreno, who was the beloved bartender during season two and three of the spinoff.

And on Monday, following news of production being shut down on the fourth season due to allegations of "misconduct," Wells addressed the situation on Twitter, asking people "not to pass judgment" on the situation.