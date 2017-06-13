Kris Jenner has always promised that when she agreed to do Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family decided they wouldn't hold anything back.

While she sticks to that mantra—even when Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were just 9 and 11-years-old at the start—she does admit she has some fears as society continues to change with social media.

She sat down with fellow reality TV personalities RuPaul, Leah Remini, W. Kamau Bell and SallyAnn Salsano for The Hollywood Reporter's reality TV roundtable during which she discussed the various facets of her show, the successes and her fears.

"I think the reason we became something of a phenomenon is because there are so many of us," she began. "Everybody can relate to somebody in my family, whether you're 7 or you're 107. And people just got emotionally attached and invested in seeing this family evolve: They're getting married, getting divorced, having babies."