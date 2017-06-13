The Hollywood Reporter
Kris Jenner has always promised that when she agreed to do Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family decided they wouldn't hold anything back.
While she sticks to that mantra—even when Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were just 9 and 11-years-old at the start—she does admit she has some fears as society continues to change with social media.
She sat down with fellow reality TV personalities RuPaul, Leah Remini, W. Kamau Bell and SallyAnn Salsano for The Hollywood Reporter's reality TV roundtable during which she discussed the various facets of her show, the successes and her fears.
"I think the reason we became something of a phenomenon is because there are so many of us," she began. "Everybody can relate to somebody in my family, whether you're 7 or you're 107. And people just got emotionally attached and invested in seeing this family evolve: They're getting married, getting divorced, having babies."
She continued, "One of the best decisions I made not only as a producer of the show but as one of the stars of the show was to say, 'We're not going to remove anything.' With that philosophy, I told the kids, 'Don't get on the internet.'...There wasn't Instagram or Snapchat or any of this other stuff then. Now, it's so heightened and, you know, haters are gonna hate. You expect it now."
With constant commentary on their social media accounts, Kris says Kim Kardashian is really the one who helps mentor the other family members.
"Kim leads the pack, and she's the queen of thick skin. She counsels everybody else," Kris revealed. "So if something happens in the family, she's the first one you call."
However, Kris said it's not the immediate Kardashian and Jenner siblings she worries about the most.
"It's my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them," she said. "The oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don't have a choice. And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment."
Moreover, following Kim's terrifying Paris robbery in which she was bound and held at gunpoint, Kris' other main concern is her family's safety.
"It was really tough," she said. "It really changed all of our lives and the way that we live. Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security—everyone is armed and licensed; it's legit companies that protect all of us—but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don't show."
She said they now hold off on posting photos until they leave whatever destination they're visiting, and they re-think everything.
"It also gave us great pause about what to share," she continued. "There is nothing wrong with working hard and getting something wonderful for yourself if you want to or that's what you're into, but I think the way that we share it with other people really changed. You think five times about what you're going to put out there on social media."
