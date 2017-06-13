"We all know the Bumble App. I love it because it's the women who make the first move," she started. "And, we all know, I love empowering women. And then there's Bumble BFF, which is about expanding your girl gang and finding friends in your area. I'm actually bringing [my fiance], Shawn [Booth's], sister because she's my BFF in this city."

She went on to say she hadn't actually been able to make friends in Nashville yet, where she and Shawn B. just moved into a house. (So if you're on Bumble, live in Tennessee and want to be Kaitlyn's bestie, you might want to download the app. Just saying.)

Then she told us, "I never was on dating apps. I mean, there was online dating, but I feel like the whole app dating started after I went on the show. And I remember my girlfriend going on her dating app, explaining it to me and thinking that's crazy. I mean, being on a TV show is probably crazier, but you know," she laughed. "I also didn't have Facebook back then and I think you had to have that to be on the app."