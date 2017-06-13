It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit.
Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios are teaming up this winter for Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which opens in front the original film Coco on Nov. 22, 2017. The trailer for the featurette debuted online Tuesday and will run before Cars 3 (in theaters Friday).
"I'm thrilled that Disney Animation's featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure will be coming to theaters in November with Pixar's Coco," John Lasseter, chief creative officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, told E! News in a statement Tuesday. "It's a perfect pairing—they're both beautiful, heartfelt films about families and how people carry traditions forward. I can't wait for audiences to get to see both of these terrific projects together on the big screen."
The 21-minute featurette will feature four original songs by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel. After Frozen debuted in 2013 and earned more than $1.27 billion globally, the film won two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe; the original voice cast is returning for the featurette, including Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Idina Menzel (Elsa).
In Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Olaf is on a mission to find the best holiday traditions for his friends. In a statement, Deters said he and Wermers-Skelton "were deeply honored" to "create an all-new story with these characters we love. We're thrilled to have our film play on the big screen with Coco during the holidays." Similarly, Wermers-Skelton told E! News, "We loved getting in the recording booth with these incredible actors, who know their characters inside and out..."
The first short, Frozen Fever, was released in 2015 in conjunction with Cinderella.
As if Olaf's Frozen Adventure weren't enough, an untitled Frozen sequel is scheduled for release in November 2019. The feature-length film reunites directors Chris Buck, Peter Del Vecho and Jennifer Lee with Grammy-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.