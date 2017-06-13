It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios are teaming up this winter for Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which opens in front the original film Coco on Nov. 22, 2017. The trailer for the featurette debuted online Tuesday and will run before Cars 3 (in theaters Friday).

"I'm thrilled that Disney Animation's featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure will be coming to theaters in November with Pixar's Coco," John Lasseter, chief creative officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, told E! News in a statement Tuesday. "It's a perfect pairing—they're both beautiful, heartfelt films about families and how people carry traditions forward. I can't wait for audiences to get to see both of these terrific projects together on the big screen."