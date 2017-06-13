As Katy Perry sings, "they know what is what."

We knew it was a major moment when the Grammy nominee took the stage Monday night for a Witness fan concert presented exclusively by YouTube in downtown Los Angeles—the finale to a four-day "Witness World Wide" livestream.

Soon, it was time to perform her controversial hit, "Swish Swish," which is rumored to be about Taylor Swift , with whom she's been feuding for years. While she's repeatedly denied the track is about the "Shake It Off" singer in particular, she made a notable change to her lyrics Monday night that gave the impression it really is.