Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

All she wants for Christmas is her two front teeth.

When Demi Moore popped by NBC's The Tonight Show Monday to promote her new movie, Rough Night, she shared a selfie with Jimmy Fallon that nearly rendered him speechless. "You sent us a photo and it's the most insane thing I've ever seen," he said. "How did this happen?"

Before sharing the photo with the studio audience, the 54-year-old actress explained, "I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it's something that's important to share, because I think it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."

Moore said she is missing "both" of her front teeth, "but the picture is only minus one."