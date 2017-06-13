Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

All she wants for Christmas is her two front teeth.
When Demi Moore popped by NBC's The Tonight Show Monday to promote her new movie, Rough Night, she shared a selfie with Jimmy Fallon that nearly rendered him speechless. "You sent us a photo and it's the most insane thing I've ever seen," he said. "How did this happen?"
Before sharing the photo with the studio audience, the 54-year-old actress explained, "I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it's something that's important to share, because I think it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."
Moore said she is missing "both" of her front teeth, "but the picture is only minus one."
The actress joked that her daughters "love" her toothless look. "They love seeing me without my teeth," she said, "because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human."
In all seriousness, and without going into detail, Moore said she "literally knocked it out" not too long ago. "It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. I swear!" she said. "Thank God for modern dentistry. All of you who go out and practice modern dentistry—thank God!"
Moore then shared a video of herself acting silly on Snapchat, filmed at her dentist's office. "People have a hard time at the dentist," she told the host, "and I think it can be a lot of fun."
Seeing Moore use a Snapchat filter that altered her voice gave Fallon an idea. "You have that one-of-a-kind beautiful voice, and I was thinking it would be kind of fun to hear your voice that high in real life. So, if you don't mind..." he said. Moore replied, "Oh, it would be my pleasure!"
The two proceeded to discuss the premise of Rough Night while sucking helium from a balloon. A little later, the two stars played a game of charades with Leslie Jones and Demetrius Shipp Jr.