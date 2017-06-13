TV Scoop Awards: Vote for the Best Drama Actor and Actress

The drama continues!

It's time to honor some of the finest actors on any screen and give you the chance to vote for your favorite drama actor and actress, which you may now officially do in the polls below. 

Last year, Outlander's Sam Heughan took the top spot for the guys, and The 100's Eliza Taylor beat Heughan's costar Caitriona Balfe as the best dramatic actress. Both are nominated again, but can they win again? That's up to you! 

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the actors you love. Use them wisely...

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Best Drama Actress
Pick your favorite drama actress:
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best, Breakout Star Female, Best Breakout Star Male, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale. 

Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want!

Now get to voting and have fun!

