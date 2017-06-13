TV Scoop Awards: Vote for the Best Drama Actor and Actress

The drama continues!

It's time to honor some of the finest actors on any screen and give you the chance to vote for your favorite drama actor and actress, which you may now officially do in the polls below.

Last year, Outlander's Sam Heughan took the top spot for the guys, and The 100's Eliza Taylor beat Heughan's costar Caitriona Balfe as the best dramatic actress. Both are nominated again, but can they win again? That's up to you!

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the actors you love. Use them wisely...