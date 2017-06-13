EXCLUSIVE!

Stevie Nicks Releases New Song for The Book of Henry: Listen to "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go" Now

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

will.i.am Speaks on Fergie's New Solo Project

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Pelted With a Water Bottle After Refusing to Sing "Despacito"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stand back music lovers, because we have some exciting news for you.

As Stevie Nicks continues working with Fleetwood Mac, the legendary singer had some time to record a special song for an upcoming movie.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the rocker recorded a new track for The Book of Henry starring Naomi Watts and Sarah Silverman.

Titled "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go," the track shows off Stevie's unforgettable voice. At the same time, fans get a sneak peek at Focus Features' new movie out in theatres this Friday.

"They called the game but not for us / Drowned in thought and caught in a state, " Stevie sings. "Talking to ghosts who were not there / Then you took my hand and transformation began."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

The Book of Henry

Alison Cohen Rosa/Focus Features

The Book of Henry tells the story of a single mother named Susan (Naomi) who discovers a scheme in her son's book to rescue a young girl from her abusive stepfather. As his brainstormed rescue plan takes shape in more ways than one, Susan finds herself at the center of it.

Jacob Tremblay and Maddie Ziegler also star in the film directed by Colin Trevorrow.

As for Stevie, her new song comes as the Grammy winner continues touring with the members of Fleetwood Mac. In fact, she has two stops planned for Dodger Stadium and Citi Field later this summer.

Consider this track on our set-list wish list. 

(E! and Focus Features are part of the NBCUniversal family)

TAGS/ Stevie Nicks , Movies , Music , Exclusives , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.