Stand back music lovers, because we have some exciting news for you.

As Stevie Nicks continues working with Fleetwood Mac, the legendary singer had some time to record a special song for an upcoming movie.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the rocker recorded a new track for The Book of Henry starring Naomi Watts and Sarah Silverman.

Titled "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go," the track shows off Stevie's unforgettable voice. At the same time, fans get a sneak peek at Focus Features' new movie out in theatres this Friday.

"They called the game but not for us / Drowned in thought and caught in a state, " Stevie sings. "Talking to ghosts who were not there / Then you took my hand and transformation began."