Bachelor in Paradise Producer Filed Complaint About Alleged Misconduct Without Witnessing the Incident

More information is slowly coming out about Bachelor in Paradise's latest scandal. 

After less than a week of shooting, season four of the ABC reality spinoff was shut down so that Warner Bros. could launch an internal investigation into "allegations of misconduct" on the Mexico set.

Those allegations were made by a producer who filed a complaint questioning whether contestant Corinne Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson, but sources tell E! News that the producer was not present when the encounter occurred, has not viewed footage of the encounter, and only heard about it second or third hand. 

In their statement on Sunday after news broke, Warner Bros said, "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

Many cast members were spotted leaving Puerto Vallarta over the weekend, leading many cast members and fans alike to believe that the show is done filming for good. Sources tell us that there are still plans to film Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' wedding on the beach, which would have aired during season four, and that the future of the show depends on the results of Warner Bros' internal investigation and when that investigation ends. 

Our source also says that while the cast and crew would love to get back to work, they understand the importance of a thorough investigation.

ABC has not yet commented on the situation. 

Bachelor in Paradise was originally schedule to return Aug. 4 on ABC. 

