Bethenny Frankel is back on the dating scene.

As E! News previously reported, the Real Housewives of New York City star began seeing someone a few months ago, though most details on the blossoming romance were still on the down-low. We've since learned Bethenny is romancing Russ Theriot, a Big Apple-based business owner she's stepped out with on multiple occasions.

"It's casual," an insider shared with E! News, also noting that Bethenny and Russ "are very into each other."

The couple was most recently photographed over the weekend soaking up the sun on a beach date in Long Island. So what does Frankel find most attractive about Theriot? It's not hard to guess, given five things we know about the hunky guy. Let's begin, shall we?