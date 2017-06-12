Meet Bethenny Frankel's New Man: 5 Things to Know About Russ Theriot

Bethenny Frankel is back on the dating scene. 

As E! News previously reported, the Real Housewives of New York City star began seeing someone a few months ago, though most details on the blossoming romance were still on the down-low. We've since learned Bethenny is romancing Russ Theriot, a Big Apple-based business owner she's stepped out with on multiple occasions. 

"It's casual," an insider shared with E! News, also noting that Bethenny and Russ "are very into each other."

The couple was most recently photographed over the weekend soaking up the sun on a beach date in Long Island. So what does Frankel find most attractive about Theriot? It's not hard to guess, given five things we know about the hunky guy. Let's begin, shall we?

Bethenny Frankel, Russ Theriot

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, Getty Images

1. He Founded an Event Planning Company:

According to his LinkedIn, Theriot is the owner of The Crew Of Events, LLC. The reality star's boyfriend describes the company as one that "supplies any event with the most stylish, professional and friendly service," and given Bethenny's passion for entrepreneurship (SkinnyGirl anyone?!) we understand why they'd connect on a career level. 

A post shared by Russ TheRiot (@russtheriot) on

2. He Dabbles in Modeling:

Russ's Instagram page is chock-full of shirtless selfies, which makes it easy to believe why he's booked plenty of modeling gigs on the side. It appears as if Theriot mostly posed in front of the camera in his younger days, but most recently booked a photo campaign with a luxury bedding and sleepwear campaign. 

A post shared by Russ TheRiot (@russtheriot) on

3. He's a Major Music Junkie

Let's expect Russ and Bethenny to hit up plenty of summertime concerts in the coming months since her new love interest is a jazz fanatic. Last month Theriot headed to the Big Easy for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with a few pals, and plenty of Instagram-able moments ensued. Plus, he even plays the drums! That's music to our ears.

A post shared by Russ TheRiot (@russtheriot) on

4. He Can't Get Enough of the Great Outdoors

For living in New York City, Russ is a major nature lover. Just one look at his social media page and it's clear his hobbies include paddle boarding, fishing, hiking and wood chopping. Only time will tell if Bethenny would give up her glam city lifestyle for a more peaceful time in the countryside. 

A post shared by Russ TheRiot (@russtheriot) on

5. He's a Family Man

Despite no known kids of his own, Russ definitely values his family. Plenty of snapshots feature Frankel's beau with his siblings and parents, including one adorable shot with his mom captioned, "#mommabear The best kind of Love! #unconditionallove" Aww!

We can't wait to see where this romance takes us next!

