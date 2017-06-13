Chris Harrison has broken his silence on the news of Bachelor in Paradise shutting down production due to "allegations of misconduct."

The long-time host of the Bachelor franchise released a statement on Good Morning America.

"The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming," Harrison said in a statement to GMA. "Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don't find that to be possible anymore."