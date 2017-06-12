Colton Haynes Admits He Lost His Virginity at Age 13

When it comes to candid interviews, there is apparently nothing off limits for Colton Haynes to dish about.

The Arrow actor recently caught up with Andy Cohen for a sit-down on his SiriusXM radio show and opened up about the very first time he had sex.

"I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl and a guy," the 28-year-old candidly shared. "I've never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16."