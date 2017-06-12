Colton Haynes Admits He Lost His Virginity at Age 13

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scarlett Johansson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Credits This Snack as Her Secret to Slimming Down (Hint: She Calls it ''Steak in a Bag'')

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Kelsea Ballerini Dishes on Nontraditional Wedding Plans and Rocking Not One (But Three!) Bridal Ensembles

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Haynes

Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to candid interviews, there is apparently nothing off limits for Colton Haynes to dish about.

The Arrow actor recently caught up with Andy Cohen for a sit-down on his SiriusXM radio show and opened up about the very first time he had sex.

"I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl and a guy," the 28-year-old candidly shared. "I've never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16."

Photos

Stars Who Overshare About Their Sex Lives

Haynes did clarify, however, that the experience didn't exactly quality as a threesome, but that "everyone participated." We'll let you sort that out on your own.

"It was a real first time," he added. "It was exciting."

Cohen continued to question the star about the encounter and asked whether or not he's ever been involved in a threesome.

"We've all had them, but it wasn't that time."

Colton came out as gay in May 2016 in a powerful interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I'm happier than I've ever been, and healthier than I've ever been, and that's what I care about.," he told the publication.

"I should have made a comment or a statement, but I just wasn't ready. I didn't feel like I owed anyone anything. I think in due time, everyone has to make those decisions when they're ready, and I wasn't yet. But I felt like I was letting people down by not coming forward with the rest of what I should have said."

Back in March of this year, Haynes announced that he was engaged to one of Hollywood's favorite florists, Jeff Leatham.

TAGS/ Colton Haynes , Sex , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.