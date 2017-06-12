Listen up, snack connoisseurs! Beef jerky isn't just for manly men.

In celebration of National Beef Jerky Day, Olivia Munn announced her investment in Chef's Cut Real Jerky and for good reason: She's shed a few pounds after introducing it into her diet. Olivia told E! News' Catt Sadlerit was beef jerky that helped keep her "weight down" after she saw the number on the scale fluctuating before and after filming X-Men.

The actress explained, "Two years when I was shooting X-Men I lost a bunch of weight working out and doing martial arts and didn't even realize it." Munn said that she began "reaching for protein bars a lot because I thought that was being healthy," but actually ended up gaining weight because of their high sugar and carbohydrate content.

Enter beef jerky, which the 36-year-old said answered all her dietary concerns.