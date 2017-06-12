It's getting real! Kelsea Ballerini is almost a married woman.

The country music darling caught up with E! News at the 2017 CMA Festival in Nashville, and unlike previous interviews where she said wedding plans were "nonexistent," Kelsea and fiancé Morgan Evans are finally making major moves toward the big day.

For starters, the "Legends" songstress revealed they've settled on a date and location for their nuptials, but assured us Nashville would most definitely not be the place Ballerini becomes a Mrs.

Kelsea gushed, "It's something to look forward to at the end of the year!"

She's also planning on wearing three different outfits for the festivities, one of which will differ greatly from the event's overall vibe. The 23-year-old explained, "The whole wedding will be pretty untraditional so I think that having a long, white dress is the only traditional part we will have."