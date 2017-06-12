Amber Portwood's relationship with Matt Baier isn't over by any means.

As the couple continues to face reports that their romance is struggling, the Teen Mom star is setting the record straight once and for all.

"We're working things out. We're working on our issues," Amber shared with E! News exclusively. "That's all that needs to be said."

In fact, E! News has learned that the pair is still living together as the house they share is in both of their names.

The clarification comes after some fans watched the reality star on Instagram Live this weekend where she addressed her romantic life.