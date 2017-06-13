22 Reasons to Shop at Missguided Right Now

Branded: Missguided

When it comes to revving up your summer wardrobe, the process is usually two things: exciting and expensive.

While getting new clothes is always a good idea, it doesn't actually have to drain your bank account. You just have to know where to shop. Enter your new favorite online destination: Missguided. For one, the price point is reasonable (think: 20 bucks for a bodycon velvet dress you could easily wear to Vegas). The options also feel fresher than something you'd find at the mall (see: a fishnet mini skirt that's just racy enough).

But those are just two examples of what you'll find if you perusing the UK brand's site.

Trust: It's loaded with summer looks that you didn't know you needed. Don't believe us?

Keep scrolling for 22 pieces you should probably scoop up now.

Branded: Missguided

Fishnet Mini Skirt

Missguided Black Fishnet Mesh Mini Skirt, $20

Branded: Missguided

Rainbow Denim Shorts

Missguided Rainbow Riot High Waisted Denim Shorts, $40

Branded: Missguided

Pink Bodice Midi Dress

Missguided Pink Scuba Frill Bodice Midi Dress, $48

Branded: Missguided

Glitter and Feather Heels

Missguided Grey Glitter and Feather Block Heel Sandals, $64

Branded: Missguided

Margaritas Made Me Do It Swimsuit

Missguided Tall Black Margaritas Made Me Do It Swimsuit, $29

Branded: Missguided

Midi Floral Dress

Missguided Pink Frill Sleeve Plunge Scuba Midi Floral Dress, $40

Branded: Missguided

Blue Strappy Lace Bra

Missguided Blue Strappy Lace Bra, $24

Branded: Missguided

Satin Kimono Romper

Missguided Blue Oriental Print Satin Kimono Romper, $56

Branded: Missguided

Acid Wash Denim Dress

Missguided Blue Acid Wash Denim Dress, $48

Branded: Missguided

Jacquard Wedge Sandals

Missguided Blue Jacquard Wrapped Demi Wedge Sandals, $56

Branded: Missguided

Crushed Velvet Bodycon Dress

Missguided Pink Crushed Velvet Sleeveless Plunge Bodycon Dress, $20

Branded: Missguided

Oversized T-Shirt Dress

Missguided White Oversized Future Is Female T-Shirt Dress, $32

Branded: Missguided

Pink Denim Shorts

Missguided Pink Sinner High Waisted Ripped Denim Shorts, $40

Branded: Missguided

Glittery Leaf Sneakers

Missguided White Leaf Glittery Sneakers, $32

Branded: Missguided

Grey Midi Dress

Missguided Grey Rib Strappy Midi Dress, $20

Branded: Missguided

Grey Culotte Jumpsuit

Missguided Grey Tie Strappy Ribbed Culotte Jumpsuit, $29

Branded: Missguided

Frilly Cigarette Trousers

Missguided Nude Draped Frill Side Cigarette Trousers, $29

Branded: Missguided

Platform Heeled Mules

Missguided White Snake Cross Strap Platform Heeled Mules, $48

Branded: Missguided

Blue Washed Bodysuit

Missguided Blue Washed Tie Detail Bodysuit, $20

Branded: Missguided

Embroidered Shirt

Missguided White 3d Embroidered Shirt, $48

Branded: Missguided

Plaid Blouse

Missguided Black Tie Sleeve Cold Shoulder Plaid Blouse, $36

Branded: Missguided

Mesh Bodysuit

Missguided Black Fine Fishnet Bodysuit, $24

Feel like you're not quite done? 

Click here to keep shopping the site!

