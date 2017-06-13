22 Reasons to Shop at Missguided Right Now

When it comes to revving up your summer wardrobe, the process is usually two things: exciting and expensive.
While getting new clothes is always a good idea, it doesn't actually have to drain your bank account. You just have to know where to shop. Enter your new favorite online destination: Missguided. For one, the price point is reasonable (think: 20 bucks for a bodycon velvet dress you could easily wear to Vegas). The options also feel fresher than something you'd find at the mall (see: a fishnet mini skirt that's just racy enough).
But those are just two examples of what you'll find if you perusing the UK brand's site.
Trust: It's loaded with summer looks that you didn't know you needed. Don't believe us?
Keep scrolling for 22 pieces you should probably scoop up now.
Article continues below
Missguided Tall Black Margaritas Made Me Do It Swimsuit, $29
Missguided Pink Frill Sleeve Plunge Scuba Midi Floral Dress, $40
Article continues below
Article continues below
Missguided Pink Crushed Velvet Sleeveless Plunge Bodycon Dress, $20
Missguided White Oversized Future Is Female T-Shirt Dress, $32
Article continues below
Missguided Pink Sinner High Waisted Ripped Denim Shorts, $40
Article continues below
Missguided White Snake Cross Strap Platform Heeled Mules, $48
Article continues below
Article continues below
Feel like you're not quite done?
Click here to keep shopping the site!