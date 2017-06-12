The relationship may be over, but the emotions continue to linger.
Close to one month after Ben Higgins and his fiancé announced their split in a joint statement, E! News is learning more about how Lauren Bushnell is coping.
As it turns out, The Bachelor contestant is trying to overcome the breakup blues.
"Lauren is having a hard time with her split from Ben," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "It has been a tough adjustment for Lauren to be without someone that she has shared so much time with for the past year."
As Bachelor Nation fans know, the couple met on Ben's season of The Bachelor that premiered in January 2016. They went on to star in their very own spinoff titled Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?
While the former couple has tried to keep specific details about their split out of the public eye, Ben recently opened up about the breakup on his iHeartRadio podcast.
"Just to be as politically correct as possible and to also be as truthful as possible, Lauren will always be one of my best friends," he shared on the Ben and Ashley: "Almost Famous" show. "It's [a relationship] where I learned a lot about myself; I think she learned a lot about herself. Obviously, she knows me better than anybody else that has gone through this experience, and really probably anybody else in the world. It's tough."
Another source simply told E! News that "Ben and Lauren are each just trying to move on with their lives every day."
As the summer season officially begins, Lauren is continuing her Sparkle in Her Eye lifestyle blog.
And through all the ups and downs that come with splits, the reality star is looking forward to what lies ahead.
"Lauren has expressed to friends that she is excited for her future endeavors," our source added. "But her heart is still being mended."