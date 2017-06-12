The relationship may be over, but the emotions continue to linger.

Close to one month after Ben Higgins and his fiancé announced their split in a joint statement, E! News is learning more about how Lauren Bushnell is coping.

As it turns out, The Bachelor contestant is trying to overcome the breakup blues.

"Lauren is having a hard time with her split from Ben," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "It has been a tough adjustment for Lauren to be without someone that she has shared so much time with for the past year."

As Bachelor Nation fans know, the couple met on Ben's season of The Bachelor that premiered in January 2016. They went on to star in their very own spinoff titled Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?