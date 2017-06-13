Fit Is Everything: "A man of any shape—fat, thin, big bottom, small bottom, etc.—looks better in a traditional suit that fits him properly. The principles are no different for swimwear," advised Adam. Opt for "a shaped, flat waistband that sits higher at the back and slightly lower at the front rather than an elasticated waistband, which pinches in your sides and ultimately accentuates any stomach or mid-riff. A great, simple test is to see if when you try shorts on, you can get two fingers inside the top of the waistband. If you can move easily without much space then chances are the sizing is right."

It's About Proportions: Not sure what length to get? "If in doubt, then something mid length, like our ever-popular OB Classic Bulldog, which is always a good starting point," said the pro. "A marker for a mid-length (6 inches in seam) short is fractionally above the halfway point between your knee and the start of your in-seam/between your legs."

Choose a Color Based on Skin Tone: "If you are naturally fair then perhaps avoid bright or neon hues, as they may make you look washed out," warned Adam. "If you have darker skin, then you can really celebrate something vivid. Navy, dark green, slate gray and black are always a safe bet whoever you are, as are most mid blues."