Stuart Morton/Splash News
Stuart Morton/Splash News
He's not a regular dad; he's a cool dad.
That's why the father figure in your life deserves a decent pair of swim shorts this summer. Sure, Pops might not be riding the Australian waves like Hugh Jackman or sunbathing in Saint–Tropez like Jay Z, but he can feel just as cool in a pair of shorts by Orelebar Brown, the brand du jour for celebs and athletes.
Not only are Hugh and Hova fans, but Daniel Craig, David Guetta, Ryan Reynolds, Roger Federer and more have been spotted splashing around in the simple-looking shorts. However, if you can't afford to shell out $245 (for their top seller), photographer and brand founder Adam Brown shared what you need to look for in a good pair of trunks.
Mauro Tarzariol / Splash News
Fit Is Everything: "A man of any shape—fat, thin, big bottom, small bottom, etc.—looks better in a traditional suit that fits him properly. The principles are no different for swimwear," advised Adam. Opt for "a shaped, flat waistband that sits higher at the back and slightly lower at the front rather than an elasticated waistband, which pinches in your sides and ultimately accentuates any stomach or mid-riff. A great, simple test is to see if when you try shorts on, you can get two fingers inside the top of the waistband. If you can move easily without much space then chances are the sizing is right."
It's About Proportions: Not sure what length to get? "If in doubt, then something mid length, like our ever-popular OB Classic Bulldog, which is always a good starting point," said the pro. "A marker for a mid-length (6 inches in seam) short is fractionally above the halfway point between your knee and the start of your in-seam/between your legs."
Choose a Color Based on Skin Tone: "If you are naturally fair then perhaps avoid bright or neon hues, as they may make you look washed out," warned Adam. "If you have darker skin, then you can really celebrate something vivid. Navy, dark green, slate gray and black are always a safe bet whoever you are, as are most mid blues."
Quality Is Paramount: While a pair of shorts may seem like a pretty basic piece, opt for features that can benefit you. Perhaps "a four-part shaped waistband so they sit perfectly on the hips, side fasteners to adjust for the perfect fit or zip fly instead of Velcro, just like an everyday short?" suggested Adam.
Versatility Is Very Important: "In this day and age, when we all do many different things on holiday, you not only want something that is really functional and performs on the beach or in a pool but also is smart enough to wear for lunch in the hotel bar or when going into town," noted the expert. "Something truly versatile takes you from the beach to the bar and from sun-lounger to sun-downer."
Need more recs? Keep scrolling!
Original Penguin OP Blue Basket Weave Volley Swim Short, $150
Article continues below
Vans Los Coyotes Boardshort, $59.50
Abercrombie & Fitch Cargo Boardshorts, Was $48 Now $24
Article continues below
Hurley One and Only 2.0 21" Boardshorts, Was $39.95 Now $27.96
Because he deserves to look good, too.
Dad bods be damned.