The president and first lady are once again sharing a roof.

Almost six months since her husband's inauguration, Melania Trump and son Barron Trump officially moved into the White House over the weekend—as Melania said they would once the school year was over. Barron is the first son to live there since John F. Kennedy Jr.

A helicopter deposited the family at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday and Melania and Donald Trumpheld hands as they walked across the lawn. And while it's usually Melania making the fashion headlines, 11-year-old Barron stole the spotlight with his T-shirt reading "The Expert."

"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #MovingDay," the first lady captioned a photo of her sweeping view of the Washington Monument and beyond from inside the residence.