Jennifer Lopez is adjusting to life with a new sort of modern family.
As the pop star prepares to celebrate her first Father's Day with beau Alex Rodriguez, she's telling E! News why a celebration with the retired baseball star and ex-husband Marc Anthony is most definitely in the works.
"It's possible," Lopez shared ahead of her All I Have concert residency at the AXIS at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. "It's so great. Everybody gets along so well. We're so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we're just great."
Jennifer and Marc co-parent 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is a proud father to Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. The couple's kids have spent plenty of time together and over the weekend A. Rod brought his eldest daughter to J. Lo's Sin City show where she was brought on stage to perform a few dance moves.
"He's supporting and loving and awesome," Lopez gushed of her man of a few months. "I'm a lucky girl."
Personal life aside, the international megastar is hard at work executive producing and judging her new show World of Dance, which brings Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, and host Jenna Dewan Tatum together for a brand-new reality competition series on NBC.
Jennifer, 47, revealed that her three co-stars "were all my first choice" when World Of Dance was in its planning stages. The bombshell described Derek as the "perfect person" to join the panel, and said Ne-Yo "was always in my mind" after forming a friendship a year and a half ago. As for Channing Tatum's famous wife, Lopez told us she was on the hunt for a "star in the dance world" and landed on the actress without hesitation.
"For me, [Jenna] being in the first Step Up movie, and how passionate she is about dance [solidified my decision,]" Jennifer explained. "She's so lovable and likable. She's perfect."
But with so many projects on the horizon (and only 24 hours in the day), does "Jenny From the Block" ever plan on slowing down? The short answer: No way.
"It never gets old for me," she dished. "I'm like, ‘Wow, this is something I always dreamed of.'" Lopez continued, "It's gone beyond what I thought I could be. I feel very grateful every night. I'm humbled."
The A-lister insisted, "As long as I have that fire in my belly, I'll just keep going. And when it's not there maybe I need to sit down and take a deep breath and I will. Right now I don't foresee that in the near future."
For more on her growing empire, check out the rest of our interview with J. Lo in the videos above!
World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)