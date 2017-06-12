Jennifer Lopez is adjusting to life with a new sort of modern family.

As the pop star prepares to celebrate her first Father's Day with beau Alex Rodriguez, she's telling E! News why a celebration with the retired baseball star and ex-husband Marc Anthony is most definitely in the works.

"It's possible," Lopez shared ahead of her All I Have concert residency at the AXIS at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. "It's so great. Everybody gets along so well. We're so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we're just great."

Jennifer and Marc co-parent 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is a proud father to Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. The couple's kids have spent plenty of time together and over the weekend A. Rod brought his eldest daughter to J. Lo's Sin City show where she was brought on stage to perform a few dance moves.