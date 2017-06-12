This might be The Bachelor franchise's most dramatic moment yet, and it didn't even make it to air.

As the future of Bachelor in Paradise looms in the distance over a widely-speculated occurrence involving two if its most infamous contestants, fans of the long-running competition series are reminded that sometimes the most reality TV-worthy (and extremely serious) moments break when the cameras aren't rolling.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

From run-ins with the law to shocking deaths and romances gone very, very awry, reality TV stars aren't immune from scandal, and often times actually seem to attract it.