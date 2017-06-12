Alleged Misconduct on Set of Bachelor in Paradise: More Franchise Scandals That Erupted Off-Camera

Bachelor In Paradise, Logo

This might be The Bachelor franchise's most dramatic moment yet, and it didn't even make it to air.

As the future of Bachelor in Paradise looms in the distance over a widely-speculated occurrence involving two if its most infamous contestants, fans of the long-running competition series are reminded that sometimes the most reality TV-worthy (and extremely serious) moments break when the cameras aren't rolling. 

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

From run-ins with the law to shocking deaths and romances gone very, very awry, reality TV stars aren't immune from scandal, and often times actually seem to attract it.

Alumnus of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise fame including Chris SoulesKaitlyn BristoweNick Viall and more have all found themselves caught in sticky situations outside the Bachelor Mansion.

Relive the biggest controversies, scandals and contestant mishaps from Bachelor history below: 

Corinne Olympios, Demario Jackson

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Shuts Down Production

Contestants vying for a second (or third) shot at love were forced to pack their bags and travel home over allegations of "misconduct" on set in Mexico. Reports claim an incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson occurred on the first day of filming, and a source told E! News the pair was encouraged to hook up prior to production starting. 

Chris Soules, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Freeform\/Adam Larkey

Chris Soules' Hit-and-Run Charge

The former Bachelor star was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run felony for leaving the scene of an April 24 car crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. Soules, who has yet to appear in court, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $7,000 fine.

Amanda Stanton, Josh Murray

Rick Rowell\/ABC

Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray's Split

After leaving the third season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged, Amanda and Josh's relationship crumbled in a highly dramatic, extremely public way. Stanton told E! News her former fiancé was "extremely controlling" of her, which prompted the controversial reality star to threaten legal action over "falsehoods" and "misrepresentations" shared by Amanda about him. 

Article continues below

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Deleted Snapchat

Snapchat

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Deleted Snapchat

Oops! Prior to passing out the final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn accidentally spoiled the grand finale by posting a cozy photo with fiancé Shawn Booth to Snapchat. It was quickly deleted, but that didn't stop Bachelor Nation from exposing the truth with a screengrab. 

Chad Johnson, Robby Hayes

ABC\/Craig Sjodin

Chad Johnson Dating Robby Hayes' Ex-Girlfriend

After being sent home by JoJo Fletcher, the outspoken Bachelor villain threw shade at his onscreen nemesis by getting hot and heavy with Robby's ex-girlfriend on Instagram. Chad shared a photo of himself kissing Hope Higginbotham, who he said "deserves so much better than someone who lies, cheats, and ends a four-year long relationship in order to pursue fame on a tv show." 

Juan Pablo Galavis

Courtesy: Tom Briglia\/PhotoGraphics

Juan Pablo's Homophobic Comments

The widely disliked star of season 18 said in a 2014 interview that he doesn't "think it is a good example for kids to watch [gay couples] on TV, referring to same-sex couples as "perverts." Juan Pablo later clarified his comments in an apologetic Facebook status, blaming his non-native grasp of the English language for using the "wrong words to express myself."

Article continues below

Rozlyn Papa

ABC

Rozlyn Papa's Relationship With a Producer

As cameras began rolling on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor, Papa and an ABC producer began what was described as an "inappropriate relationship." Despite denying anything went down, both were kicked off the show and it was later revealed that the staffer visited her hometown with his father. 

Nick Viall, Liz

Getty Images; ABC

Nick Viall's One Night Stand

On the premiere of his season, Nick was shocked to see Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz get out of the limo, a contestant he'd previously slept with after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding nine months before the show. Viall questioned her intentions for pursuing him on reality TV and she was quickly cut. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Mike Fleiss

Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe's DWTS Claims Against Mike Fleiss

The feisty brunette aired some dirty laundry when she revealed on Twitter that The Bachelor creator prevented her from competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 because "he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Bristowe's claim came as many began wondering why mostly male contestants join the dance competition series, which Fleiss shut down after pointing to Melissa Rycroft winning season 15.

Article continues below

Gia Allemand

John Lamparski\/Getty Images

Gia Allemand's Suicide

Fans mourned the loss of this former Bachelor contestant, who, at 29-years-old, committed suicide at her home in 2013 following an argument with her NBA star boyfriend, Ryan Anderson. Gia's mother was on the phone with her daughter when the incident happened, and the reality star remained on life support at a hospital until her passing.

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Paul Archuleta\/FilmMagic

Andi Dorfman's Allegations Against Josh Murray

The Bachelorette couple's volatile relationship was well-documented in Dorfman's 2016 tell-all book, It's Not Okay. In it, Andi claimed Josh "often behaved like an emotional abuser" and prohibited her from taking photos with men. She wrote, "If I talked to another man, I was a 'whore.' If I disagreed, I was 'argumentative.'" Murray has always denied the allegations. 

Byron Velvick, Mary Delgado, Bachelor

ABC

Mary Delgado's Alleged Assault on Byron Velvick

Despite Byron proposing to Mary during The Bachelor's early days in 2004, his now-ex was arrested in 2007 for allegedly assaulting him. The brunette was charged with one count of domestic battery, but the charge was later dropped. They ultimately broke up two years later, and in a 2016 interview, Delgado shared, "There was a big pressure also to have a successful relationship for TV and the show." 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, season 13, Lee

ABC

Lee Garrett's Offensive Tweets

One of Rachel Lindsay's suitors drew major criticism after tweets allegedly posted by Lee throughout 2015 and 2016 revealed his opinions on race, women and Muslims. Host Chris Harrison responded to the controversy shortly after: "For those asking, no, of course we didn't know about the offensive tweets from Lee's account. None of us were aware of them. Very unfortunate."

Keep checking back with E! News as we report more on the situation.

