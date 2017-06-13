You're Doing It Wrong: Body Acne

"The heat can cause you to produce more sebum, which can lead to breakouts, add that to humidity and you will see it intensify oil production, which in acne-prone individuals often means more breakouts," she told E! News.

Sound familiar? If so, don't fret. There are a number of ways to prevent and combat body blemishes, per Sonya. First on the list: Shower every night and immediately after you workout with a dead sea salt scrub, a body wash with salicylic acid or both. "It's important to exfoliate dead skin that can clog pores leading to breakouts and use a clarifying body wash," she said.

Once you're out of the shower, essential oils can help reduce breakouts, while moisturizing the skin and soothing your senses with their aromatherapy. The pro recommends tea tree oil for its anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and clarifying properties. Lavender oil soothes, heals and reduces inflammation and redness. And, sage oil helps to regulate oil on the skin, which will naturally reduce sebum.