After Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's unexpected passing, Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd really only have each other.

That's exactly why Todd is a little protective over his 24-year-old niece, especially in regards to who she's dating.

Carrie's brother chatted exclusively with E! News ahead of a screening of for Bright Lights—a documentary about their family—during which he was candid in expressing his feelings about Billie's current beau, Taylor Lautner.

"As any uncle, you're suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece," he admitted. "She's cute and all that. She's had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I'm certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don't give a s--t what his background is."