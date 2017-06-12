Bachelor in Paradise Shocker: The Allegations, Reactions & More

Scandal in paradise.

On Sunday, E! News exclusively reported that Bachelor in Paradise had halted production in Mexico. That evening, Warner Bros. released a statement explaining that they had "suspended" production on the reality show after they became aware of "allegations of misconduct."

The statement read, "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."