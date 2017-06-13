"Oh my gosh."

Elisha Cuthbert is stunned when Tyler Henry connects to her late grandmother on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. In this clip from Wednesday's episode, Tyler talks to Elisha about her grandma's passing and explains that even though she passed away alone at home, she's OK with this.

"She had always said that like, 'I'm never gonna go, even if something were wrong, I'm not gonna go to the hospital, I'm not gonna die in the hospital,'" Tyler tells Elisha. "She didn't want to have to go through that process and she passed away alone at home, and she's OK with it."