  By
  • &

Jess Cohen

"Oh my gosh."

Elisha Cuthbert is stunned when Tyler Henry connects to her late grandmother on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. In this clip from Wednesday's episode, Tyler talks to Elisha about her grandma's passing and explains that even though she passed away alone at home, she's OK with this.

"She had always said that like, 'I'm never gonna go, even if something were wrong, I'm not gonna go to the hospital, I'm not gonna die in the hospital,'" Tyler tells Elisha. "She didn't want to have to go through that process and she passed away alone at home, and she's OK with it."

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

Elisha Cuthbert, Hollywood Medium

E!

Elisha tears up while Tyler is talking, but is glad to hear her grandma is OK with how she went.

"So please note, her message to mom is like, 'Let this go, I'm good, it's fine, no one could've expected this,'" Tyler says.

He then tells Elisha that her grandma "doesn't come through knowing what killed her."

Take a look at the clip above to see Elisha's reaction and to see her talk more about her grandma in this "amazing" reading with Tyler!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 8 p.m., only on E!

