Leah Block is sharing her perspective on Bachelor in Paradise amid the show's latest controversy.

In several messages posted onto Twitter this afternoon, the former contestant expressed her belief that producers may not have the best interest of the contestants.

"All of these contestants (including myself) are supposed to trust these producers who we all think are our 'friends'. Yeah...definitely not," Leah wrote to her followers. "Just shows everyone how trashy that show is & how trashy the producers are to think it's ok to film sexual activity on an ABC SHOW. #garbage."

She added, "My opinion of the show is 100% towards the producers—not the contestants."

Jasmine Goode, who was part of this season's cast, responded to one of Leah's tweets with the message, "But we are grown ass adults at the end of the day..." Derek Peth, who was also confirmed to appear on the current season shared, "Speaking generally for all of us @leahblock without full knowledge is not fair to anyone!!!"