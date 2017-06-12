Leah Block is sharing her perspective on Bachelor in Paradise amid the show's latest controversy.
In several messages posted onto Twitter this afternoon, the former contestant expressed her belief that producers may not have the best interest of the contestants.
"All of these contestants (including myself) are supposed to trust these producers who we all think are our 'friends'. Yeah...definitely not," Leah wrote to her followers. "Just shows everyone how trashy that show is & how trashy the producers are to think it's ok to film sexual activity on an ABC SHOW. #garbage."
She added, "My opinion of the show is 100% towards the producers—not the contestants."
Jasmine Goode, who was part of this season's cast, responded to one of Leah's tweets with the message, "But we are grown ass adults at the end of the day..." Derek Peth, who was also confirmed to appear on the current season shared, "Speaking generally for all of us @leahblock without full knowledge is not fair to anyone!!!"
ABC
On Sunday afternoon, a Warner Bros. rep confirmed to E! News that production on the upcoming season had been shut down.
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations," the statement read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."
A source later told E! News that things got pretty "raunchy" between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios early on in the filming process.
While ABC has yet to officially cancel the upcoming season, Leah had a message for some of the stars who may be upset that they lost out on another reality TV opportunity.
"Paradise contestants…at least you still have Winter Games! Also—good thing 90% of you live in LA so you can continue your relationships," Leah wrote. "Find the good in a bad situation, that's all you can do."
She added, "And I'm sure if you promote it on social media, you can all get a free trip to Mexico."
Bachelor Nation fans remember Leah's appearance on season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins. She would later appear on Bachelor in Paradise and tried to grab the attention of Nick Viall before leaving the show.