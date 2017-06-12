The magical mystery feud is over.

Whether Katy Perry meant to or not, she has managed to suck all of the juice out of her beef with Taylor Swift . Or Taylor Swift's beef with her. (Well, the chicken vs. egg debate might endure.)

After almost three years of subtweeting, Perry is all of a sudden on a tear when it comes to naming names and trying to explain what happened—which in her eyes will always be that a few of her dancers went to work for Swift, left an option in their contract to return to Perry once she went back on tour, and did exactly that.

Yes, the triggering incident in this case was always that boring.