Julia Stiles Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles is going to be a mommy!

E! News can confirm the 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. CookA rep told us the couple is expecting to welcome their baby into the world later this year.

Meanwhile, Stiles and Cook got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015. At the time, she shared a sweet photo to her Instagram, holding her man's hand with the ocean and a pretty sunset in the background. She captioned the photo, "Best Christmas Ever!"

Cook got down on one knee in Isla Grande, Colombia, which Stiles said was an "wonderful" trip.

"That's where we got engaged," she told People in 2016. "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."

However, as far as planning the wedding, Stiles and Cook are in no rush.

"I'm not getting a ton of marital advice," she said. "We're really slow on the wedding planning so I haven't really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I'm still trying to figure out what that means. I'm trying to figure out what makes it radical."

Well, we're sure having a baby will certainly help with whatever that is...Congratulations again to Stiles and her growing family!

People was the first to report the baby news.

