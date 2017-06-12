Julia Stiles is going to be a mommy!

E! News can confirm the 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook. A rep told us the couple is expecting to welcome their baby into the world later this year.

Meanwhile, Stiles and Cook got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015. At the time, she shared a sweet photo to her Instagram, holding her man's hand with the ocean and a pretty sunset in the background. She captioned the photo, "Best Christmas Ever!"

Cook got down on one knee in Isla Grande, Colombia, which Stiles said was an "wonderful" trip.

"That's where we got engaged," she told People in 2016. "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."