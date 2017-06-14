Katy Perry's 5 Most Revealing Live Stream Moments: Taylor Swift Lyrics, Josh Groban Confessions & More!
Khloe Kardashian sits down with Tyler Henry tonight.
On Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Khloe meets with Tyler and he's able to connect her with her late father, Robert Kardashian.
During Tyler's previous reading with Khloe's mom Kris Jenner in 2016, a stuffed animal monkey was brought up and it turns out that monkey was Robert's and Khloe now holds on to it. So to try to connect with her dad, Khloe brought the stuffed animal to her reading, which does help Tyler connect with Robert!
Robert passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer, and during Khloe's reading with Tyler, she learns that her dad actually "timed" his passing so his kids and his family wouldn't be there at the exact moment that he died.
"There's a feeling of like, 'I don't want you to be there when I'm actually passing away,'" Tyler tells Khloe. "It's like, 'For your sake I want you to just not have that in your memory.'"
Kylie Jenner, who's listening and watching on a monitor in the next room, says that this is "interesting" because Robert passed away when Khloe and her other siblings weren't there.
"And there's a feeling when this comes through that he actually would've timed his passing," Tyler tells Khloe. "The feeling is that he was holding on and he was waiting and that would've been done with purpose and with intention."
Watch the clip above to see Khloe's reaction to this information about her dad and to see her explain the significance of his stuffed animal!
