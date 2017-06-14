Khloe Kardashian sits down with Tyler Henry tonight.

On Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Khloe meets with Tyler and he's able to connect her with her late father, Robert Kardashian.

During Tyler's previous reading with Khloe's mom Kris Jenner in 2016, a stuffed animal monkey was brought up and it turns out that monkey was Robert's and Khloe now holds on to it. So to try to connect with her dad, Khloe brought the stuffed animal to her reading, which does help Tyler connect with Robert!

Robert passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer, and during Khloe's reading with Tyler, she learns that her dad actually "timed" his passing so his kids and his family wouldn't be there at the exact moment that he died.