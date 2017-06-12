The stars of Orange Is the New Black have been in prison as their characters for five seasons with at least two more to go since the show has been renewed through season seven. As they've inhabited these skins, they've come to love certain aspects of their characters.
"I've come to love Piper," Taylor Schilling told E! News ahead of the Orange Is the New Black season five premiere. "I love that she keeps trying, just like me."
For Natasha Lyonne, her favorite thing about Nicky Nichols stems from the initial description of the character as a "junkie philosopher."
"I always liked that description of her…I just liked the idea that she's a character that's always thinking about things," Lyonne said.
This season of Orange Is the New Black takes place over the course of three days as the prison inmates riot and control Litchfield. Naturally, things go pretty crazy with the inmates in charge.
"I like that this season she's been balls-to-the-wall," Danielle Brooks said about her character Taystee. "There are so many things I never imagined her doing this season…setting stuff on fire, that was so much fun!"
Adrienne C. Moore, Black Cindy or Tovah to Orange Is the New Black viewers, said she thinks her character is "arguably the coolest person in the prison."
"Like, if you were to have to bunk with anybody and you would want somebody to be your friend…have your back like Jack, Cindy," she said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the OITNB cast, including Jackie Cruz and Diane Guerrero.
Orange Is the New Black season five is now streaming on Netflix.