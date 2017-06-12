The stars of Orange Is the New Black have been in prison as their characters for five seasons with at least two more to go since the show has been renewed through season seven. As they've inhabited these skins, they've come to love certain aspects of their characters.

"I've come to love Piper," Taylor Schilling told E! News ahead of the Orange Is the New Black season five premiere. "I love that she keeps trying, just like me."

For Natasha Lyonne, her favorite thing about Nicky Nichols stems from the initial description of the character as a "junkie philosopher."