Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Rough Night comes out on Friday, and while we're stoked to see Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer get together for the hilarious flick, there's someone else in the movie who's piqued our interest...
Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Ryan Cooper.
The actor takes center stage in the film, playing the hunky stripper the five best friends hire for Johansson's bachelorette party. However, things take a dark turn when the girls accidentally end up killing him and are left figuring out how to cover it up.
Meanwhile, the film leaves the audience wanting to know—and, admittedly, see—more of Cooper. Therefore, we did a little digging, and here are five facts about the 31-year-old hottie with a body...
He's Married: While we can drool all over photos of Cooper, he's untouchable. The actor has been married to his wife, Lizzy Barter-Cooper, for three years, and they're pretty freakin' adorable together.
He's a Dad: The couple welcomed their daughter, Grace Rose, into the world over Mother's Day weekend this year. Cooper can't help but gush over his baby girl time and time again.
But He Doesn't Have a Dad Bod: Nope, quite the contrary in fact! Cooper fought competitively in Tae Kwon Do (and even won some competitions). Now, he maintains health and fitness as two big priorities, constantly sharing photos and videos from his intense workouts.
He Used to Be a Carpenter: Um, can you say Magic Mike? Before he took on Hollywood, Cooper worked as a carpenter for six years. He was discovered in 2008 and came to New York City to model for DKNY jeans.
You've Probably Seen Him Before: Not only has he modeled for the likes of DKNY, Armani Exchange and Hugo Boss, he's appeared in global commercials as well as the MTV series Eye Candy alongside Victoria Justice.
Needless to say, we certainly can't wait to see more of him (and his shirtless bod) in the future!