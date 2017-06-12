Rough Night comes out on Friday, and while we're stoked to see Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer get together for the hilarious flick, there's someone else in the movie who's piqued our interest...

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Ryan Cooper.

The actor takes center stage in the film, playing the hunky stripper the five best friends hire for Johansson's bachelorette party. However, things take a dark turn when the girls accidentally end up killing him and are left figuring out how to cover it up.

Meanwhile, the film leaves the audience wanting to know—and, admittedly, see—more of Cooper. Therefore, we did a little digging, and here are five facts about the 31-year-old hottie with a body...