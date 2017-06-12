Looks like Mandy Mooreis stuck parenting her onscreen Big Three for the time being.

E! News chatted with her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimigliaat the ATX Television Festival, and we couldn't help but get his take on Mandy's recent admission that playing Rebecca Pearson on the wildly popular drama has influenced her desire to become a mom.

Milo's response? "I think Mandy might have been bulls--tting you," he said with a laugh.

"Mandy and I have been on set before with kids that are having a hard time that day, or babies with crap-filled diapers and I'm like, ‘Yo, man. How are you doing?' And she's like, ‘I'm good. I don't need any kids,'" the actor teased.

While attending the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month, Mandy said it's only natural for her to want kids of her own. "Sure," the 33-year-old told E! News, "but I think that's probably just in line with where I am in my life right now. The chapters have sort of lined up pretty perfectly."