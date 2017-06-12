Looks like Mandy Mooreis stuck parenting her onscreen Big Three for the time being.
E! News chatted with her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimigliaat the ATX Television Festival, and we couldn't help but get his take on Mandy's recent admission that playing Rebecca Pearson on the wildly popular drama has influenced her desire to become a mom.
Milo's response? "I think Mandy might have been bulls--tting you," he said with a laugh.
"Mandy and I have been on set before with kids that are having a hard time that day, or babies with crap-filled diapers and I'm like, ‘Yo, man. How are you doing?' And she's like, ‘I'm good. I don't need any kids,'" the actor teased.
While attending the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month, Mandy said it's only natural for her to want kids of her own. "Sure," the 33-year-old told E! News, "but I think that's probably just in line with where I am in my life right now. The chapters have sort of lined up pretty perfectly."
Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Moore is currently dating musician Taylor Goldsmith, and at the Elle Women in Television dinner in January, she revealed, "I want kids sooner than later."
"I feel like deep down, the soul of who [Rebecca Pearson] is I'm familiar with," the actress explained. "I feel a kinship with her. I was most concerned about feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking."
As for Ventimiglia, he shared that children aren't currently on his radar... yet. "For me, I'm more interested in my partner," he dished, continuing, "Like who I'm going to be walking through life with and hopefully the byproduct of a great partnership, a great relationship is some good kids."
This Is Us returns to Tuesdays on NBC this fall.
