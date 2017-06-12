Kerry Washington showed up to the Cars 3 premiere with a heart full of love.

The actress and mommy-of-two told E! News just how excited she was to be part of the iconic Disney Pixar family.

"I love being part of the Cars franchise," she shared with Sibley Scoles. "It's one of my favorite film series. And I just love being a part of this family."

The actress voices new character Natalie Certain in the upcoming third installment of the film series. And while she may seem head over heels about joining the well-renowned animated film franchise, she says her kids couldn't care less.