Alison Brie made a major statement about the state of Hollywood.

After a screening of new series, GLOW, at the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Sunday, the star and fellow actress Betty Gilpin got on the topic of how Hollywood today compares to the industry in the 1980s, when the Netflix comedy-drama is set.

"It has not changed that much," Brie said. "The audition process has not changed that much."

To support her claim, she described an experience she faced at an Entourage audition early on in her career. "I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!" she said of the 2000s TV show try-out. "Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Ok, can you take your top off now?'"