Alison Brie Says She Was Asked to Take Her Shirt Off for Entourage Audition

by Samantha Schnurr |

GLOW, Alison Brie

Netflix

Alison Brie made a major statement about the state of Hollywood. 

After a screening of new series, GLOW, at the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Sunday, the star and fellow actress Betty Gilpin got on the topic of how Hollywood today compares to the industry in the 1980s, when the Netflix comedy-drama is set. 

"It has not changed that much," Brie said. "The audition process has not changed that much."

To support her claim, she described an experience she faced at an Entourage audition early on in her career. "I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!" she said of the 2000s TV show try-out. "Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Ok, can you take your top off now?'"

She took to Twitter on Monday to clarify one detail. "Re:Entourage - CLARIFICATION - I had a bikini top on UNDER my top," she tweeted. "They didn't ask me to get totally topless. Sorry to disappoint you!"

During the panel conversation, Brie also sounded off on the ongoing lack of roles for women. 

"I've gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them," she said. "And I'd be glad to get them! It's brutal, it just is." 

However, Brie's latest project is proof that some in the industry are focused on spearheading female-centered projects. GLOW, executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, revolves around the 1980s TV show, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and its inception. 

