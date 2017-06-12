Where does Bachelor in Paradise go from here?

The consensus among speculative reports this morning (insofar as ABC hasn't officially confirmed the show's fate) is that it goes nowhere. By all accounts this season could be irreversibly off the rails in the wake of a sudden production shutdown due to allegations of "misconduct" during filming.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

"Misconduct" almost sounds tepid but, in this case, the word comes fully loaded with a backstory involving a hookup between Corinne Olympios, of Bachelor infamy, and DeMario Jackson, a castoff from the circus-with-an-apparent-happy-ending that is the current season of The Bachelorette. On-the-record explanations haven't been forthcoming, but the details that have been trickling out in all different directions haven't yet painted a cohesive story.

And who knows what sort of story is going to come out once people (other than their disappointed BIP castmates, that is) start talking.